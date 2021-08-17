Tri-Cities opera presents “The Falling and Rising”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-Cities Opera is once again connecting with the local veteran community by hosting a new production about a female soldier injured in war.

TCO is presenting the U-S Army Field Band’s staging of “The Rising and The Falling.”

The 80 minute opera in English follows the coma-induced dreamscape of a female soldier who has been severely wounded by a roadside IED.

The performance will be free and is a partnership between the opera company and local veterans organizations.

“This is part of our new commitment to really program in ways that are relevant and touching and entertaining too but also engaging with our community,” says Rozzoni.

The performance builds upon previous relationships forged between TCO and the veterans organizations when they staged the opera “Glory Denied” four years ago.

Ben Margolius, President of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group acknowledges that there was some skepticism back then.

“There were some questions back then about whether veterans would be interested in an opera. Do veterans and opera go together? There was some question but it was amazing how wonderful the veterans responded to that particular opera,” says Margolius.

The performance is scheduled for Thursday September 16th at 7 P-M at the Broome County Forum.

While it’s free, audience members must reserve their seats online.

Capacity will be restricted and masks required due to COVID.

TCO is also planning a special dress rehearsal for veterans and their families with counselors available for those troubled by the subject matter.

The company is also forming a chorus made up of local veterans to sing with the Field Band toward the end of the performance.

For more information or to register for the event, go to TriCitiesOpera.com.