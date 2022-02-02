BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-Cities Opera has a COVID-safe way to express your love in song this Valentine’s Day.

For the second year, T-C-O is offering to produce and send “ariagrams” to your loved one.

We stopped by while baritone Robby Flora was rehearsing an aria from Don Pasquale.

Those interested, go on the T-C-O website and choose from baritone, tenor, soprano and mezzo-soprano.

The lyrics are then presented in mad libs style with fill-in the blanks so that you can customize it to your sweetheart.

General Director John Rozzoni says each ariagram is unique.

“Really recognizable, beautiful music, that has new text to it to really give that wonderful Valentine’s Day lovey-dovey feel. Actually, I say lovey-dovey but we do have one of them is appropriate for a platonic relationship as well and can be customized thusly,” says Rozzoni.

To purchase, go to TriCitiesOpera.com/ariagram and fill out the necessary information.

The deadline is next Tuesday.

The one minute long videos will then be emailed both to the sender and the recipient before noon on Valentine’s Day.