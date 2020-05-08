Tri Cities Opera launches Mask Up Southern Tier initiative

BINGHAMTON, NY – As Tri-Cities Opera starts to emerge from the financial devastation caused by the pandemic, it’s using a fundraiser to also make masks for those who need them.

TCO has launched its Mask Up Southern Tier initiative.

Using the hashtag MUST, the opera company is sewing cloth masks using the fabric and sewing machines in its costume shop.

For every $50 donated to TCO, the company will donate a mask to a healthcare worker or other frontline personnel.

Tri-Cities has begun bringing staff back after having to furlough nearly everyone in March due to losing all of its revenue from ticket sales, set and costume rentals and its educational outreach program in schools.

General Director John Rozzoni says the opera is in a much better place now.

“We didn’t have contingencies in place to deal with if people could not experience our events in person. Now we will have contingencies in place. It’s actually forced us to be creative in what we’re doing and I’m super excited for what we have in store for next season,” says Rozzoni.

Rozzoni says TCO received a Payroll Protection Program forgivable loan that has allowed it to bring back its staff at reduced hours.

He says the company is looking at creating digital offerings for the Fall with the hope of being able to perform for audiences again by next Winter.

The #MUST initiative is the start of a 3 part campaign to raise money for next season’s programming.

For more information on how to donate, go to TriCitiesOpera.com or check out its Facebook page.