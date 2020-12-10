Tri-Cities Opera hosts virtual event “Cocoa and Carols”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-Cities Opera is celebrating the holidays with a virtual event that’s a tribute to classic television holiday specials.

TCO alum and baritone Jake Stamatis hosts “Cocoa and Carols” from his living room in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania with plenty of silly, campy and light-hearted fun.

The online special features a bevy of singers including fellow alums Carla DelVillaggio, Meroe Adeeb and Jake and Jill Gardner.

Plus, some newcomers.

Stamatis says Tri-Cities Opera is like a big extended family.

“That is something truly special and truly unique and something that Tri-Cities Opera is really good about doing, connecting to the roots and the people who have been there with them in the past. Investing in them and giving them more opportunities, bringing them back into the community. But then also introducing new voices to the community,” he says.

Stamatis also promises plenty of quips, puns and costume changes.

Cocoa and Carols takes place Sunday at 3:00 PM.

You can register for the free event at http://TriCitiesOpera.com.

There’s also an opportunity to purchase a Cocoa Care Package from Sinful Indulgence featuring a TCO mug and spoon, an artisanal hot chocolate bomb and a candy cane stirrer.