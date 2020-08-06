Tre’Davious White calls out fans who are unhappy with potential opt-out

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills catches the ball while warming up before the game against New York Jets on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is firing back at fans who say it would be selfish for him to opt out of the 2020 season.

White posted this on Twitter Thursday morning:

Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now? — Tre'Davious White (@TakeAwayTre_) August 6, 2020

White is married with two young children at home.

During an interview on Wednesday, he says he did not travel to Virginia to work out with other defensive players. He says he did not want to risk going through an airport and contracting COVID-19, which would put his family at risk.

He and other Bills players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. to decide whether or not they’ll opt out of the 2020 season.