Travis Flanagan’s First Responder’s BBQ Fundraiser

TOWN OF CHENANGO – A Town of Chenango man, whose horrific farming accident inspired state legislation governing medical helicopters, is hosting a barbeque to benefit those who came to his rescue.

Travis Flanagan, his family and members of State Senator Fred Akshar’s staff are organizing Flanagan’s First Responders Barbeque Fundraiser this Sunday at Greenwood Park in Nanticoke.

A farming accident in Greene in March lead to the amputation of both of Flanagan’s legs below the knee.

He credits his survival to the fact that the Guthrie Air medical helicopter dispatched from Sayre, Pennsylvania gave him blood transfusions.

New York is currently the only state that does not allow medevac choppers to carry blood.

His story rallied support around a bill granting permission that passed the New York State Legislature this year but still awaits the governor’s signature.

Flanagan is raising money for Guthrie Air, the Greene EMS and Smithville Fire Department to show his gratitude.

“To actually be able to see the people that helped save my life. I’ve been able to talk to them over the phone, and maybe via Zoom and stuff like that, but I haven’t really seen too many of them in person. To be able to shake their hand, or give them a hug, it’s going to be amazing to be able to do that, just tell them in person how thankful I am,” says Flanagan.

Flanagan has been fitted for prosthetic legs and took his first steps on July 1st.

On July 8th, his wife Lindsay gave birth to their third child, a son, Tyler.

And Travis has set a goal of returning to work by January 1st.

Sunday’s fundraiser is scheduled from noon to 3 at Greenwood Park and features chicken dinners from Brooks Barbeque, live music by the Mud Hens, and a landing by a medical helicopter, weather permitting.

Advance purchase of chicken dinners is encouraged as there will be a limited number available for walk-in purchase.

For a link to the Evenbrite page, click here.