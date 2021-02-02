Travel softball team spreads joy by hosting their own COVID-19 distanced parade

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local girls softball team braced the bitter cold Saturday to spread some joy.

Binghamton Blast Youth Athletic’s U16 softball team organized a parade to visit some of the area’s nursing homes.

The idea came about as part of the final project for the Toughest Team Challenge, a national competition that helps players better themselves and their communities, and encourages them to think outside their sport.

Binghamton Blast President Daryl Hadden says the girls saw the number of socially distanced parades dying down, and wanted the workers and residents to know that people still support them.

The team members and their families visited Willow Point, Susquehanna Nursing and Hilltop Nursing.

“We want to make sure we’re here for our community, we want our community to know we’re here to help them, and we don’t want to just be an existing program that’s only about softball or whatever sport it is, we want to be about our community,” says Hadden.

Hadden says the team also had help with the Toughest Team Challenge from two summer players who live in Dubai.

Winners will be announced next Tuesday, and Hadden says the team is in a good position.

The team also hopes to carry out more community projects when the weather warms up.