Travel ban in place for Broome County

Residents clear snow after an overnight snowstorm dropped nearly a foot of snow, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Marlborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) Effective immediately, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

has issued a travel ban for all county and local roads in Broome County.

It will be in place until further notice and the county will continue to provide updates throughout the morning.

Yesterday the County Executive declared a state of emergency in preparation for the winter

storm predicted to have a high impact on our area Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

A travel ban means potentially life-threatening travel conditions exist.

Residents should NOT travel in the affected areas. Essential personnel such as Emergency Services and Hospital employees are permitted to go to and from their workplace.

Essential vehicles include the following:

• Hospital and Nursing Home Employees

• Utility Workers

• Any government employee who has been designated “essential” personnel.

• Emergency Vehicles

• Fire Apparatus and Personnel

• Law enforcement vehicles and personnel – including corrections.

• Ambulances and personnel

• Any vehicle or person enroute to or returning from performing a service that is

maintaining services or restoring loss of services that could or do threaten life or property

if not performed during the time of road closure.

Additionally, county facilities will be closed, Thursday, December 17th, 2020.