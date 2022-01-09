BROOME COUNTY, NY – Broome County residents woke up to an icy morning on Sunday.

Both the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar put out messages warning about driving under the icy conditions on Sunday morning.

According to Garnar, BC Transit is suspending services Sunday morning until at least noon, when conditions will be re-evaluated.

Broome County parks are all closed for the day on Sunday, opening on Monday weather permitting.

The County is also under a travel advisory for the day.

Sheriff David Harder gives the following tips: