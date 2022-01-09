BROOME COUNTY, NY – Broome County residents woke up to an icy morning on Sunday.
Both the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar put out messages warning about driving under the icy conditions on Sunday morning.
According to Garnar, BC Transit is suspending services Sunday morning until at least noon, when conditions will be re-evaluated.
Broome County parks are all closed for the day on Sunday, opening on Monday weather permitting.
The County is also under a travel advisory for the day.
Sheriff David Harder gives the following tips:
- Limit your travel if possible
- If you must travel:
- Allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you
- Have at least ½ tank of gas in your vehicle
- Dress warm and have a blanket in your vehicle
- Make sure your cell phone is fully charged
- Be familiar with an alternate route to your destination
- If you are traveling slowly, be sure to have your 4-way flashers on
- If possible, park vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity for the best snow removal
- If you are in an accident, stay in your vehicle, wait for help.
- Do not get out of your vehicle and walk around on the roadway to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic.
- Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and/or possible heart attacks.