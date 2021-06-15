Transformations: The Visionary Art of Jerome Weinberger on display at Cooperative Gallery

BINGHAMTON, NY – For those wondering how to turn everyday objects into art, the Cooperative Gallery in downtown Binghamton has a new exhibit.

Transformations: The Visionary Art of Jerome Weinberger is now on display and features a collection of sculptures all made out of everyday objects.

Weinberger’s work was first shown at Roberson at 2016, before he passed away in 2018.

Exhibit curator Keith Oberg knew Weinberger, and wanted to help keep his memory alive.

“The unique thing about Found Object Art is that you can see what it was and you can see what it was transformed into. And that whole creative process is what Jerome was really trying to tell people about, trying to encourage in everybody,” says Oberg.

Oberg will also be giving a talk on Weinberger this Thursday at 7.

His art will be on display in the Cooperative Gallery throughout the month of June.

The gallery is open on Saturdays from 11 to 3 or by appointment.