Tragic accident Sunday causes death of siblings: GoFundMe for Trinity and Zachary

TIOGA COUNTY NY – A second child from the Owego-Apalachin School District has died as a result of a terrible accident on Route 17 on Sunday.

Trinity Allen, an 11 year-old girl, passed away yesterday after being brain dead for almost 3 days.

Her brother, 7 year-old Zachary Allen, died at the scene of the crash.

They are two of 7 siblings.

The children were on their way home from Sayre when the vehicle they were riding in first struck a deer and then was rear-ended by a tractor trailer.

Trinity’s family will donate her organs.



The O-A District has activated its crisis intervention team.

Zachary was in second grade at Owego Elementary and Trinity was a 6th grader at the middle school.



Click here for their GoFundMe.