TOWN OF COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A crash in the Town of Colesville led to a temporary shutdown of Interstate 88 today.

At approximately 1:37 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton and other first responders reported to a crash on Interstate 88 eastbound in Colesville between exits 5 and 6.

During an investigation at the scene, it was revealed that a pick-up truck was pulling a front section of a vehicle and a pick-up truck on a trailer when the operator lost control and rolled the vehicles, which ended up blocking both lanes.

Though some traffic was able to pass on the shoulder, the Interstate was shut down and travelers were rerouted off exit 5 on to State Highway 7 then back on to I-88 at exit 6.

The truck driver was a 51-year-old male from Elmira. He was treated on scene for his injuries and chose not to be transported to a hospital. He had left Elmira earlier this morning and was heading to Vermont.