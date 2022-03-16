BINGHAMTON, NY – Know a creative high schooler who likes making movies?

Broome County Traffic Safety along with the Broome County Stop DWI Program are looking for entries in their Teen Traffic Safety Video Contest.

The contest is open to 9th through 12th graders. Entries should be a video made for social media to help educate peers about roadway safety.

Traffic Safety says that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens.

Videos should be 30 to 60 seconds in length and should focus on either distracted driving, impaired driving, speed, drowsy driving or seat belt use.

No offensive language is permitted, and participants should not put themselves in an unsafe situation or break a law for their video.

One winner will be selected per safety category.

Entries will be judged on quality, originality, creativity and effectiveness of message.

Submissions for the contest are due on May 2nd.

More information can be found here.