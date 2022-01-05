BINGHAMTON, NY 9:30 AM – Cars have been lined up for more than half an hour outside of Otsiningo Park as people seek to get in line for one of 5,000 free at home Covid test kits that are going to be distributed by Broome County at Otsiningo Park beginning at 10 AM.

Currently, the entrance to the park is blocked by Broome security which says the park is currently full.

10:30 AM – Traffic southbound on Front Street is backed up all the ways to the Speedway that was formally McDonalds.

The kits, which each contain 2 tests, are being given out on a first come, first served basis.