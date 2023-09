VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) The Town of Vestal has just issued a traffic advisory.

The Town has announced Water Main Break on Vestal Road.

Drivers are being advised to avoid traveling on Vestal Road between Shippers Road and Sycamore Road for the remainder of September 8.

For more information and further updates on road closures and traffic advisories in the Town of Vestal, visit vestalny.gov.