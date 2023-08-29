TOWN OF KORTRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A tractor trailer accident left one man with minor injuries on Sunday.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced that on August 27, Delaware County 911 received a call from Michael Rowe, 61, of Sidney, stating that he had been involved in an accident while driving a tractor trailer. Rowe reported that the tractor trailer had traveled off of the roadway and rolled over on State Highway 23 in the Town of Kortright.

Delaware County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the scene along with members of the Davenport Fire Department, Stamford Fire Department, Bovina Fire Department, Headwaters EMS and NYS DEC Spill Response team.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they located Rowe who stated that after he left the right-hand side of the roadway, he was unable to regain control of the vehicle. The truck traveled down a steep embankment and as a result, the trailer portion became detached from the tractor before rolling several times until it came to a rest at the bottom of the embankment.

DuMond reported that Rowe was transported by Headwaters EMS to Fox Hospital for minor injuries and released.

The investigation into the crash is continuing and tickets are pending.