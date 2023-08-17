TOWN OF LAPEER, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) No serious injuries were reported following a tractor trailer crash early this morning.

On August 17 at approximately 4:18 a.m., New York State Police at Homer responded to a tractor trailer that had exited the roadway on Interstate 81 southbound in the Town of Lapeer.

Though the tractor trailer was empty at the time of the crash, the fuel tank was ruptured and approximately 60 gallons of fuel was spilled onto the surrounding areas.

Driving the tractor trailer was a 56-year-old man from Brooklyn, N.Y. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to Wilson Hospital.

Members of the Commerical Vehicle Enforcement Unit and DEC spill response team were present at the scene.