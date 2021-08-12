Tractor Trailer Accident on State Route 206

Walton, NY- Tuesday morning at approximately 9:30, Sheriff’s Deputies, members of the Walton Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Squad and New York State Department of Transportation workers responded to a 911 call.

State Route 206, between the Village of Walton and Lower Third Brook Road, was closed to traffic for several hours as a result of a tractor trailer accident.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, 59 year-old Rogelio Rodriguez of Decatur, Indiana was driving an empty milk tanker owned by Moo Juice Express, Inc., of Berne Indiana.

He was driving west when he quickly took his eyes off the road, causing the truck to strike the guide cables and a tree.

The driver, Rodriquez, was not injured in the collision.