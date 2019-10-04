Traci’s Hope scales back this year

APALACHIN N.Y -An annual fundraiser to benefit victims of breast cancer is being scaled back this year.

The organizers of Traci’s Hope have announced that the annual fundraising barbecue traditionally held at the Apalachin Field Day Grounds is canceled this year due to unforeseen circumstances.

Traci’s Hope provides money to cover non-medical bills for women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

However, the annual motorcycle ride will take place tomorrow.

Organized by the Punishers Motorcycle Club, the 90 mile ride starts and ends at Ransom Steele Tavern in Apalachin.

The ride leaves at 11:30.