Traci Cares Center and Food Pantry honors late Pre-K teacher

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local school is honoring a late pre-K teacher by opening a care center.

After 2 years in the making, the Ben Franklin Elementary School Food Pantry was finally revealed.

It will be a located at a separate entrance from the school and is part of the Traci CARES Center.

Traci Simrell was the pre-K teacher that passed away this past year.

Kyle Skinner, principal of Franklin Elementary says they really consider themselves a strong family at the school.

“We want that to come through in this food pantry and as members of the Benjamin Franklin family we’re not going to let anyone go hungry. So, it’s with great excitement and enthusiasm that we open up today,” says Skinner.

The CARE center is a venue for parent meetings, college and job fairs, community engagement nights and more.

The food pantry is being stocked by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and open to the community for 2 hours prior to school dismissal on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and modified hours in the summer.