BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A charitable holiday event returned to Binghamton on Saturday.

For the first time since 2018, the Toys for Tots Train took to the rails and ran throughout Upstate New York, making several stops to donate to thousands of children in need.

Hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Dunkin’, those in attendance collected a variety of items such as toys, stocking stuffers, coats, blankets, mittens, and more.

Through the Toys for Tots Program, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve collects new, unwrapped toys each year to distribute to children in need across the area. With the help of several volunteers, the Capital Region Toys for Tots Campaign was previously chosen as the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots National Campaign of the Year as well as the National Marine Local Community Organizers of the year. They are currently the third largest Toys for Tots campaign in the world.

Dunkin’ has partnered with Capital Region Toys for Tots for 15 consecutive years. This year’s campaign kicked off last month with a $25,000 donation from Dunkin’ franchisees, bringing Dunkin’s total support of the holiday collection campaign to $425,000 since 2009.

Capital Region Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve work with more than 250 community agencies in 14 counties across the New York State. They will support more than 200,000 children this holiday season.