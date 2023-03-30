JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This year, Broome County Toys for Tots is hosting a Jeep Raffle to raise money for the organization.

Tickets are $100 a piece, and the winner gets a 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD.

There will also be cash prizes for second ($1,000) and third ($500) place.

The drawing will be held on July 22nd at Binghamton’s Recreation Park.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Vestal and Johnson City police departments and at Music City on the Vestal Parkway starting April 3rd.

Johnson City PD will also be selling them on the Arena concourse at the following Binghamton Black Bears games: 3/31, 4/1, 4/15.

Any questions can be directed to toysfortots@cityofbinghamton.gov.