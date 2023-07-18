BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) There is less than one week left to enter a raffle that could win you a brand-new car.

Broome County’s Toys for Tots campaign is raffling off a brand new 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk this Saturday at Rec Park in Binghamton. The director of the program, Chris Marshall, says that Toys for Tots wanted to do something different, and celebrate Christmas in July.

The winners will be drawn during a free concert at Recreation Park this Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Second place will win $1,000 in cash, and third place will win $500. Marshall says that that the concert and the drawing will take place rain or shine, and that you don’t have to be present to receive the prize.

“I’m going to be collecting them this week, so if you want a ticket, I encourage you to get out before Thursday I would say and try to get a ticket. We’ll also have tickets on sale the day of the raffle. So, we’re probably going to raffle the car off somewhere between three and five,” said Marshall.

Along with the raffle, there will be silent auctions featuring autographed items including signed Binghamton Black Bears and Rumble Ponies jerseys, a hat signed by all of the golfers in the Dick’s Open, and a baseball signed by the great Nolan Ryan. Raffle tickets are $100 apiece. Tickets are being sold at various agencies and companies in the area, plus they will be available for purchase at the concert.

For a full list of where to buy tickets, visit Broome County Toys for Tots on Facebook.