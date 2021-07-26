Town of Windsor drug bust

WINDSOR, NY – A drug bust occurred in the Town of Windsor last week that led to an arrest and the confiscation of drugs and weapons.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 33 year-old Shawn McCabe was arrested after a narcotics search warrant led to investigators finding and confiscating Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, miscellaneous narcotic pills, and materials for weighing and packaging narcotics.

The police also confiscated various firearms at the Atwell Hill Road home.

McCabe was charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, as well as charges of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

