TOWN OF VESTAL – Town of Vestal residents are in a Boil Water Advisory.

Around 5pm yesterday, the water system lost pressure due to a water main valve rupture, which increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes could enter the system.

It is anticipated that the problem will be resolved by Wednesday.

For more information contact the Town of Vestal at 748-6683 or the Broome County Health Department at 778-2887.