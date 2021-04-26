Town of Vestal to vote on plans for Bunn Hill student housing project

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Broome County legislator is speaking out against a proposed housing development in her district.

A vote by the Vestal Town Board on whether to allow plans for The Retreat at Bunn Hill to proceed is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Landmark Properties is planning to 161 detached homes across 43 acres on the west slope of Bunn Hill Road.

The housing is being marketed to Binghamton University students, faculty and administrators as well as young professionals.

Legislator Kim Myers says our area is already saturated with students housing as evidenced by a 2017 housing study conducted by The Agency.

And the Broome County Planning Department recommended against the project last year.

Myers says too much luxury student housing could hurt existing properties.

“It’s a beautiful project. But, it’s not right for our area. And I’m afraid that it will be detrimental financially to the entire area,” says Meyers.

Myers says she would support starter homes for young professionals or town houses for those over 50.

Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer says he supports The Retreat at Bunn Hill because it will bolster the town’s tax base.

He says companies have been inquiring about the complex for their employee housing.

And Schaffer says the project will result in new water, sewer and gas lines being run up Bunn Hill to the benefit of neighboring properties.

A Landmark spokesman released a statement saying there is a clear need for additional housing options and that it plans to be a good neighbor.