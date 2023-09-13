VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Town of Vestal is continuing their bicentennial celebration with an upcoming clambake and picnic.

The Vestal Bicentennial Committe is presenting the Picnic in the Woods Clambake on September 17 from 12 to 4 p.m. Located at Mountain Top Grove, guests will be able to join the town for an afternoon of fun with food, beverages, music, raffles, and more. The picnic features a variety of food options to ensure residents leave the picnic full, happy, and satisfied. Available food and snack items include clams, steak sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages with and peppers, sweet corn, salads, and ice cream.

Those planning to attend are required to register prior to the event as there will be no admission at the gate. Admission for teens and adults residing in Vestal is $20, residents ages 6 to 12 can enter for $10, and residents 5 and under can enter for free. Admission for non-residents is $49 for teens and adults, $25 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 5 years old.

To register, visit vestalny.myrec.com. Admission is also payable by check. The check must be made out to “Town of Vestal” with “Clambake” and the number of guests attending by age group in the memo line.

For more details on the clambake and future festivities, cheek out Vestal, NY Bicentennial Celebration on Facebook.