VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) As its bicentennial celebration continues, the Town of Vestal has partnered with Kopernik Observatory for a special summer evening.

On August 26, the town is hosting the Night Sky Express stargazing event on the Vestal Rail Trail from 6 to 11 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to look at the stars and enjoy the night sky through telescopes, build astronomy themed crafts, take part in a small-scale planet walk, and more. The event is free and fun for all ages who wish to attend.

Throughout 2023, the Town of Vestal has hosted various activities to commemorate its 200 years. From food and music festivals to history lessons and car shows, community members have been able to participate in many festivities across the town. With a little over four months left in the year, there are still opportunities to celebrate with the Town of Vestal. For more information on upcoming events and updates, visit Vestal, NY Bicentennial Celebration on Facebook.