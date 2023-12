VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Town of Vestal is looking to finish off its year-long birthday celebration with a bang.

Vestal’s bicentennial committee is offering a thank you to the entire region for helping to mark its 200th anniversary through a series of events this year.

It all concludes Saturday at 7 p.m. with a fireworks display at Arnold Park on Andrews Road.