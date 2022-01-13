VESTAL, NY – The Town of Vestal has a new Police Chief.

47 year-old Stace Kinter was recently appointed to the position.

Kinter plans to increase community policy with greater transparency, improved officer trainings and officer health and wellness.

Kinter is a Vestal resident with 25 years experience in law enforcement.

He spent 5 years in the Broome County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Division and another 20 with the Vestal Police Department.

He was crucial in forming the Vestal Youth Police Academy ad Citizens Police Academy.

Kinter is also active in coaching youth sports.

He has a wife and two sons, ages 15 and 19.