Town of Union biker dies in motorcycle crash

TOWN OF UNION, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle accident on Glendale Drive in the Town of Union Tuesday night.

Around 11:42 police responded to a report of a serious accident where a motorcycle driver was lying unconscious on the street.

He was later identified as 42 year-old Jason Krissel of Campville Road.

An investigation revealed Krissel had been heading south on Glendale Drive, approaching the Campville intersection, when he attempted to brake, and skidded 26 feet.

Krissel was ejected and landed on the pavement some distance away, while the motorcycle continued on for about 104 feet.

It was also determined that Krissel was most likely speeding.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.