OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to the forecast of snow throughout today, Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci says that there is a high probability of power outages.

Castellucci is reminding residents to not approach or touch downed wires.

The public can call 800-572-1131 to report outages.

The public is also asked to avoid any unnecessary travel in the Town of Owego.