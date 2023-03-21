TOWN OF MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 27th, the Town of Maine will celebrate the 175th anniversary of its date of incorporation with a “Toast to the Town” at the pagoda on the corner of Church Street and Route 26.

Thanks to Matco Electric, the first 150 adults who arrive for the 6 p.m. event will receive a free souvenir wine glass.

The following people will speak at the toast:

Gordie Gottlieb – President, Nanticoke Valley Historical Society – Welcome and Introductions

Jim Tokos – Town Supervisor and Demi Co-Chair – Welcome on behalf of the town, Proclamation by Broome County Executive

Susan Lisk – Town Historian

Sandy Rozek – Poem recitation

Lynn Ross/Joanne Weir – Demi Co-Chairs – Demisemiseptennial celebration update

This is just the start of fun things arranged to celebrate the 175th year.

There is a large celebration planned for May 26th, 27th, and 28th (Memorial Day Weekend) at the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society.

The event will include artisans & vendors, a trikes & bikes parade, a cornhole tournament, museum tours, band performances, trolley rides, bathtub races, a pancake breakfast, and much more.

7 companies have signed on, but more sponsors are needed to offer the weekend activities at no or low cost. Learn more here.