TOWN OF MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 27th, the Town of Maine will celebrate the 175th anniversary of its date of incorporation with a “Toast to the Town” at the pagoda on the corner of Church Street and Route 26.
Thanks to Matco Electric, the first 150 adults who arrive for the 6 p.m. event will receive a free souvenir wine glass.
The following people will speak at the toast:
- Gordie Gottlieb – President, Nanticoke Valley Historical Society – Welcome and Introductions
- Jim Tokos – Town Supervisor and Demi Co-Chair – Welcome on behalf of the town, Proclamation by Broome County Executive
- Susan Lisk – Town Historian
- Sandy Rozek – Poem recitation
- Lynn Ross/Joanne Weir – Demi Co-Chairs – Demisemiseptennial celebration update
This is just the start of fun things arranged to celebrate the 175th year.
There is a large celebration planned for May 26th, 27th, and 28th (Memorial Day Weekend) at the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society.
The event will include artisans & vendors, a trikes & bikes parade, a cornhole tournament, museum tours, band performances, trolley rides, bathtub races, a pancake breakfast, and much more.
7 companies have signed on, but more sponsors are needed to offer the weekend activities at no or low cost. Learn more here.