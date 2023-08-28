BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Town of Maine resident successfully used his gun to thwart a home invasion last Wednesday night.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 21 year-old Jayvon Phillip of Binghamton was wearing a mask when he attempted to break into the house shortly after 10 p.m. with the intent to burglarize it.

Phillip allegedly was trying to gain entry to the home when the homeowner confronted him and they exchanged gunfire.

Investigators say Phillip was struck in the leg before fleeing the scene prior to patrol deputies arriving.

He was later found at Wilson Hospital, having checked into the Emergency Room claiming to have been shot on Thorpe Street in Binghamton.

Deputies also arrested his alleged accomplice, 31 year-old Rozlyn Warthen of Binghamton.

Both are charged with attempted murder, attempted burglary and criminal use of a firearm.

Sheriff Fred Akshar says, “It highlights the importance of everyday New Yorkers being able to defend themselves. That is a reality. Homeowners have the right to protect themselves, their home, their families. In this instance, the homeowner on Bradley Creek did just that.”

Akshar says the home invasion was not a random act and that the homeowner was specifically targeted.