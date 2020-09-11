Town of Chenango man recalls memories of Ground Zero on 9/11 anniversary

TOWN OF CHENANGO – For one Town of Chenango man, today’s anniversary brings back vivid memories of the aftermath at Ground Zero.

I sat down with him and his photo album documenting his 10 days working on the hill.

Miguel Robinson first arrived at Ground Zero on Wednesday September 12th, delivering tools and equipment such as jackhammers, saws-alls and torches.

He describes the site as apocalyptic and surreal, a mountain of devastation with damaged buildings around it.

“Rods and cement things going through them. I remember clearly there would be plenty of times when we would be down there, like when I was looking for batteries, I saw a crowd of people running because the high rise buildings, glass was falling from some of the buildings,” he said.

After making their delivery, Robinson and his co-worker were asked by the leader of New Jersey Task Force One to stay and assist with the search and recovery efforts.

Robinson says the scene was smoky, dusty and hot.

“No matter how hard I scrubbed, that stench was still in your skin. It took roughly about 6 months for that to go away,” says Robinson.

For 10 days, Robinson spent 16 hours per day working, surrounded by a cacophony of construction noise.

Except when a body part was found in the rubble, then a siren would go off and all of the machinery on the hill would fall silent.

“Then they bring a stretcher up there and you couldn’t hear a pin drop. Total silence. They bring a stretcher over, drape the flag over it and take it down. That was really tear-jerking, that was tough.”

The workers spent their nights at the Javits Center, using makeshift showers and receiving new clothes to wear.

When leaving the Javits or entering Ground Zero, they had to run a gauntlet of grieving family members searching for their missing loved ones.

“You dig deep and keep on going. There were thousands of people holding up pictures and it was just like, ‘Whoa.'”

One day, Robinson was asked to break into abandoned vehicles surrounding the site to claim their car batteries for use in the underground search efforts.

He encountered firefighters seeking remains of their missing comrades and saw memorials written in the dust.

But what has especially stuck with him is the way people came together and all of the contributions that were made to support the recovery effort.

“What really got me was the unity of the people. Everyone was willing to give the shirt off their back. That really amazed me.”

Robinson says it’s too bad that it took such a tragedy to unify the country.

Robinson moved to our area from New Jersey several years ago.

He says he’s looking forward to one day going back and revisiting Ground Zero.