Town of Chenango man arrested for sexual conduct against a child

A Town of Chenango man has been arrested for engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division arrested 69-year-old Larry Birt.

Birt is accused of engaging in sexual conduct over the course of several years with a child.

An investigation was initiated by the Sheriff’s Office after receiving a complaint that was filed with an out of state agency.

Detectives were able to identify an additional victim who alleged abuse during the investigation.

Birt has been charged with Sexual Conduct against a child, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

