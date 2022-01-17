CHENANGO BRIDGE – A Town of Chenango man has been accused of killing his girlfriend’s brother who was trying to intervene in a domestic dispute.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has charged 20 year-old Crishtain Smith-Bartlett with murder in the stabbing death Friday evening of 29 year-old Randy Glezen of Lisle.

Sheriff’s Deputies were called to apartment 28 at 9 Kattelville Road in the Town of Chenango at about 6:40 P-M.

Police say that Smith-Bartlett is in a relationship with Glezen’s sister and lived together in the apartment with her 2 year-old daughter.

Smith-Bartlett and his girlfriend had been arguing that evening and Glezen and another relative came to the home to intervene.

According to police, Smith-Bartlett and Glezen immediately began fighting with Smith-Bartlett armed first with a machete and later a large kitchen knife.

Smith-Bartlett reportedly stabbed Glezen multiple times in the abdomen and back causing his death.

Police say Smith-Bartlett was kneeling in the parking lot with his hands in the air when they arrived.

They found a neighbor trying unsuccessfully to revive Glezen on the kitchen floor.