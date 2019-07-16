Town & Country Apartments will receive some upgrades

A housing complex on Binghamton’s North Side is receiving some much needed attention.

Mayor Rich David joined Joseph Eddy, head of JE Properties to announce that Town and Country Apartments will be receiving 38 million dollars in renovations. The long list of upgrades will include, new fencing, gates, exterior lighting, security measures, roofs, boilers, windows, laundry rooms, signage, landscaping along with upgraded kitchens, bathrooms and repaired drainage. David says that lack of investment and poor management has led to an abundance of code violations and crime at the apartments. He says in 2018 more than 500 calls were made to Binghamton Police from Town and Country. David say this is another major step towards revitalizing the North Side.

“When the City takes the lead, brings in partners, and makes public investments, private development follows. We’ve seen that in Downtown and other areas of the city. This massive project and investment right here, one of the largest in the city to date is something that we’re very proud of.”

JE Propeties, which is based in Boston, has applied for low income housing credits and for a payment in lieu of taxes agreement to help fund the project. Town and Country has 253 housing units across 22 different buildings. Eddy says none of the residents will be displaced due to the renovations.