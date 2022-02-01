BINGHAMTON, NY – A notorious housing complex on Binghamton’s Northside has a new owner and new management

Town and Country Apartments, located between Chenango and Roberts Streets, has been purchased by Exact Capital Group, a real estate development group headquartered in Manhattan.

COUNCILWOMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER APARTMENTS’ SALE

According to Mayor Jared Kraham’s office, the sale of the complex was finalized at the end of last year.

Tenants tell NewsChannel 34 that the facility is now being operated by Demarco Management.

MOLD COMPLAIN AT TOWN AND COUNTRY APARTMENTS SHOWS RESIDENTS STILL FRUSTERATED

Town and Country, previously known as Countrytown, has been plagued with code violations and allegations of substandard living conditions including no heat, no hot water, mold and raw sewage.

Calls to Exact Capital and Demarco have not been returned.