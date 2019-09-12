Tourism on the rise in Broome County

BINGHAMTON – Tourism is on the rise in Broome County.

2018 saw a rise in tourism across the state, as it rose to New York’s third biggest industry.

Here in Broome County, tourism had a $510M impact which includes visitor spending, labor income and taxes.

Traveler spending alone was over $311M, up three point six percent from 2017.

The $37M generated in state and local taxes from tourism in 2018 helped save each local household an average of $476 in taxes.

Visit Binghamton Director Judi Hess says attractions like Chuckster’s and Animal Adventure, our wide array of local cuisine, and major events like LUMA and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open are a a big part of the bump.

“It’s hard to keep momentum but we’re committed. I think it’s the way that we brand the community and the way that we tell it through stories and videos and social media it really makes people feel welcome here and that they can be a part of what’s going on in the community,” she says.

The tourism industry in Broome also provides over 6,500 jobs.

Statewide, records were set for total visitation, economic impact and direct spending in 2018.