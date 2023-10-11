TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Road trip lovers, motorists, vintage car enthusiasts, and those looking to have a great time are invited to join Tioga County for a commemorative event.

In celebration of the 120th Anniversary of one of the first organized automobiles runs in the United States, the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run, Tioga County is hosting the Tour Tioga Run on October 14. The run will be presented along a 50-mile route through the southern part of Tioga County and all road-worthy vehicles are welcome to join such as modern, old, antique, classic, EV, and even motorcycles. Registration is free and includes a dash plaque for those who participate.

Participants in the Tour Tioga Run will enjoy scenic country roads and historic downtowns as they pass by parks and plenty of places to stop, eat and shop. The run includes the original route of the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run through Campville, Hiawatha, Owego, Lounsberry, Nichols, Barton, Ellistown, East Waverly, and Waverly. According to organizers, the suggested route is set up as a loop, but participants can choose to only do a portion or run in either direction. There will also be printed and digital maps and signs along the route.

On October 7, 1903, 34 motorists left Weehawken, N.J. with plans to travel 850 miles for the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run. Hoping to end in Pittsburgh, PA, the original route included a section through what is now the Southern Tier and Tioga County. In the end, 25 cars made it to the finish line, which was quite a feat for the era as automobiles were not a household item at this time. The 1903 run was one of the first of its kind and paved the way for many more to come. The run also served as a catalyst for fate of the auto industry in Tioga County as it would later make its way to the area in the form of events, manufacturing and sales.

Jeff Barber, Tioga County resident and Owner of State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, created the auto run so other classic car lovers and members of the general public could get together and honor the historic 1903 Automobile Endurance Run.

“This was an event that made history and helped set off driving as a recreational activity, which still exists today. We hope people will enjoy this opportunity to celebrate the history of automobiles and their place in local history,” said Barber.

For more information, maps and to register for the event, visit experiencetioga.com or call the Experience Tioga Visitor Center at (607)687-7440.