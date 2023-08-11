NEW YORK STATE FAIR (WSYR-TV) — Toss & Fire Wood-Fire Pizzeria announced that they will be featuring three new pizzas at the New York State Fair this year from August 23 to September 4.

The new creations include:

Street Corn Pizza: An olive oil base with fresh garlic, roasted Mexican street corn, mozzarella, pickled jalapenos and finished with a crema drizzle, fresh cilantro and cotija cheese

Smash Burger Pizza: A sesame seed crust with olive oil, fresh garlic, American cheese, pecorino, mozzarella, beef smash burger, dill pickle chips, caramelized onions and Thousand Island dressing

Peach Cobbler Pizza: Sweet peach pie filling, crumb topping, vanilla icing and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

The pizzeria’s fair exclusives from 2019, 2021 and 2022 will be returning, which are:

SummerCuse: smashed salt potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and pulled pork. Finished with Dinosaur BBQ sauce and sour cream drizzles

State Fair Sausage: olive oil with fresh garlic, mozzarella, spicy Basilio sausage, sautéed peppers + onions and post-oven pecorino romano

Birria Pizza: Mamacita's rich, flavorful stewed beef topped with pecorino and mozzarella. Finished with post-oven fresh cilantro, white onions, cotija cheese and a fresh lime wedge. Served with a side of consommé for dipping

Toss & Fire is returning to The Fair for its seventh year.