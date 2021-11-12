Tornado Warning issued for portions of Eastern Broome County

TOWN OF BINGHAMTON – At around 7:30 AM this morning, the National Weather Service Binghamton issued a tornado warning for portions of Eastern Broome County.

Following extensive investigations, the Weather Service was unable to confirm that a tornado touched down anywhere in our region.

However, there was a severe storm that knocked over some trees, brought down limbs and filled creeks and streams.

In Broome County, average wind speed was around 30 miles per hour, with Binghamton Airport recording the highest at 36.

As for rainfall, Windsor had the most with about 1 point 53 inches, Binghamton had a bit less than that.

No serious damage has been reported.