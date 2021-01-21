Tops begins “Checkout Hunger” campaign

OWEGO, NY – For the 14th-straight year, a local market chain is helping to end hunger in our community.

Tops Family Markets is once again joining the Check Out Hunger campaign to benefit the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

As customers are checking out, they will be asked if they would like to donate $2, $3, or $5, or even round up your bill.

According to Kathy Sautter, at the Food Bank, $30 can provide roughly an entire months worth of food for an individual.

Sautter says being able to provide funds towards meals for those in the local community plays right into the market’s values.

“It’s really our mission at the end of the day to help eradicate hunger, and improve the lives of children and families in the community. So, this is at the heart of our every day waking lives, if you will. To be able to give back after a year that we’ve been through in 2020 when we’ve really taken a step back and really though about our priorities, and really making sure we’re taking care of our fellow neighbors. This really falls in line with our mission,” says Sautter.

The Check Out Hunger campaign is going on at all Tops Family Market locations, which will benefit a total of 9 different food banks.

The campaign begins this Sunday and will run through Saturday, February 13th.