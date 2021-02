SCHENECTADY, NY – Upstate New York-based supermarket chains have announced plans to merge.

Price Chopper and Tops Markets announced in a news release that they will combine under one umbrella company, creating a footprint twice the size in the Northeast than either has on their own.

Both stores were formed in the 1920s, building and acquiring locations throughout the region.

As of now, each will maintain their own brands and management.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months.