BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The CDC announced it is offering COVID-19 vaccines to millions more children across the United States.

Director of the CDC, Rochelle Wallensky, announced this past Saturday that children 6 months to five years old can receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.



This allows an additional twenty million Americans access to the COVID-19 vaccines, expanding protection from the virus to all Americans 6 months and older.



For parents and caregivers worried about the safety of these vaccinations, the CDC reports that they have undergone the most rigorous safety analysis in United States history.



Personalized and confidential check-ins are also available for guardians to talk with health professionals via text message.



The Broome County Health Department has received the Moderna vaccine and is preparing to administer shots within the next two weeks.



Visit the health department’s website at gobroomecounty.com to register for the vaccine.