VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – September 11th through the 17th is recognized across the country as Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Last year, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo created the Young Drivers CDL-A License program, which allows 18 to 20-year-old’s to apply for a CDL License.



Prior to this program, young adults were only eligible to apply for a class B license, whereas Class A allows drivers to operate a wider variety of vehicles such as tractor trailers.



She says this program has already begun to relieve stress on our state’s supply chain. Lupardo also says one of the greatest benefits of this program is that it attracts the younger demographic into a lifelong career.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says, “Because of the shortage of truck drivers, and the impact that has getting products to market, we felt it was very important working with the trucking association to allow for this young driver program. We’re here to report that over 200 people have already received their license under that program.”

Bob Murphy, the executive director of Broome Tioga Workforce says that over one-million truck driver positions will become available over the next ten years.



He says that Broome Tioga Workforce is on pace to double the amount of CDL applications that were submitted last year.



To find out more on the CDL program, visit http://broometiogaworks.com/