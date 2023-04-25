TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yogi Bear and the gang is inviting the public to the grand opening of Binghamton’s Jellystone Park.

On Saturday May 6th at 2 p.m. the camp resort will hold the official ribbon cutting, with free food, drinks, music and more.

Jellystone Park is a nationwide franchise that is kicking off its first full season in the area.

You can rent a camp site and bring an RV, your own tent, or stay in one of the colorful yurts, new cabins, wagons or glamping tents.

There are lots to do at the park, including a floating obstacle course, a hill slide, jumping pillows, mini golf, jelly ball, gem mining, and wagon rides to name a few.

Co-owner of the park, Alexis Stabler says that each weekend is dedicated to a different theme, so you can always come back and get a new experience.

Co-Owner of the Binghamton Jellystone Park, Alexis Stabler says, “Because of the amenities, the attractions that we offer, the food options, the lodging options that we offer, it really makes this a full camp resort, and really a great thing for the area. We’ve received so much support already and we’re really excited to see all of our new guests and returning guests.”

Prices vary based on which method of camping you choose and the time of year.

Certain activities cost extra to participate, but the majority are free.

You can bring your own food and drinks, and firewood is available for purchase.

Each camp site comes with a fire pit and a grill top.

The park is at 600 Boswell Hill Road in Endicott.

Book a campsite and check out all of the activities by visiting BinghamtonJellyStone.com.