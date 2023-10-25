BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A film written and directed by a Greater Binghamton native about a daring World War II rescue will have its first local screening next week just in time for Veterans Day.

Christopher Johnson announced that Journey to Royal will be shown on Thursday November 2 at the Helen Foley Theater inside Binghamton High School.

The film is about Lieutenant Royal Stratton, a pilot with the 4th Emergency Rescue Squadron who died during a mission in the Pacific Theater. Stratton was Johnson’s great uncle and the filmmaker set out to discover and tell his heroic story.

The film blends interviews with real-life World War II veterans who were on the mission with Stratton, as well as scenes filmed with actors to dramatize the action.

Producer of the film Mariana Tosca says first-hand accounts of the war are passing away each day.

“This film is our contribution to preserving an ever-endangered alliance between the present and the past. This is our letter of gratitude to members of the Greatest Generation and to all of those who serve, have served and will serve,” said Tosca.

Prior to the film screening, there will be an unveiling of the first in a series of Hometown Heroes banners that will be hung in different locations around Binghamton.

The first banner honors Binghamton native Rod Serling who served in the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 11th Airborne Division during World War II.

Members of Serling’s family will be in attendance. His banner is one of 10 in an initial wave that will be hung along the Bevier Street bridge next month.

Journey to Royal will screen at 6:30 p.m. on November 2.

Admission is $10 dollars, although veterans and their spouses are free.