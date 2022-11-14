BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A WWE event is returning to Binghamton on January 22nd of 2023.

WWE will bring its ‘Sunday Stunner’ show to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, with tickets starting at $15.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 18th, at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at Ticketmaster.com.

There are several VIP ticket packages available that include autographs, WWE gear, premium seats, and meet and greets with the Superstars. You can check those out here.

The event is expected to include the following WWE Superstars, although the talent is subject to change.

Bianca Belair

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Matt Riddle

Bayley

Kevin Owens

The show will begin at 7 p.m.